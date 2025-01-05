President: Despite War, Ukraine Adopts Laws Necessary For Joining EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Although the war continues, Ukraine is adopting the laws necessary to join the European Union.

According to Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman.

“During the war, we voted for many reforms - anti-corruption, banking, land reforms, and large-scale privatization. And the war did not stop us... Yes, it slowed us down, but we passed many things,” Zelensky emphasized.

He emphasized that war and martial law are in any case restrictions on opportunities, rights and freedoms.

But“martial law is not introduced because someone wanted it - first came the aggression,” the President said.

explains why he won't give interviews in Russia

At the same time, we are trying to“balance as much as possible” by creating conditions for business, Zelensky said.

“But unfortunately, we cannot reduce taxes, but vice versa,” he added, explaining that the military tax had to be raised because 'money for the war has to come from somewhere,' and Western partners' funds are not enough.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the Law“On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Peculiarities of Taxation during the Period of Martial Law.”