IRCTC Website, App Down: E-Ticketing Service Of Indian Railways NOT Available

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Website and app services of Indian Railway Catering and Corporation (IRCTC), the tourism and hospitality branch of the Indian Railways, witnessed a massive outage in its services on Thursday, December 26. E-ticketing services were also unavailable. The IRCTC outage was attributed to scheduled maintenance activity.

The outage caused inconvenience to thousands of users who tried to Tatkal tickets during the holiday season.

The outage message on the IRCTC website read:“DUE TO MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY, E-TICKETING SERVICE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. PLEASE TRY LATER. FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,08044647999 & 08035734999 OR MAIL AT ....”

This marks the second instance in December where the IRCTC website experienced an outage, disrupting ticket bookings for thousands of passengers.

“How can IRCTC website go down during tatkal timings???Why are we even bothering about building a bullet train when we can't even build a fucking website??” a user said on social media platform X.