Prince El Hassan Meets Eastern, Western Churches' Heads

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, President of the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies, met on Thursday with heads and representatives of the Eastern and Western churches at St. Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Amman, marking the occasion of Christmas and New Year.Prince Hassan offered his heartfelt congratulations to the church representatives and Christian citizens, emphasizing the importance of renewal and enlightenment for the nation, while also upholding social principles and values that resonate with our shared humanity.Prince Hassan called for developing ethical guidelines reflecting common religious values rooted in human solidarity, tolerance, and compassion. He noted that both Christianity and Islam center on striving for equality, particularly by supporting the oppressed, weak, vulnerable, and marginalized.Highlighting the region's diverse roots, Prince El Hassan affirmed that this diversity forms the foundation for mutual respect and collective action, especially in the current challenging times. He also pointed out the essential relationship between faith and education, aiming for a brighter future that is free from the influence of tyranny, invaders, and extremists.In his address, Archbishop Anthimos Jack Yacoub, Patriarchal Vicar of the Syriac Orthodox Church in Jerusalem and Jordan, reflected on the dual messages of Christmas – joy and peace. He described how, despite ongoing pain in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon, Christmas remains a message of unyielding hope and reconciliation.