Israel Arrests 15 Palestinians In West Bank

Ramallah, December 26 (Petra) - The Israeli forces arrested 15 Palestinians from various areas in the West Bank, including a journalist and former detainees.In a joint statement Thursday, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club and Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs said the were made in the governorates of Jericho, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Tubas, Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

