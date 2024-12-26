عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Arrests 15 Palestinians In West Bank

Israel Arrests 15 Palestinians In West Bank


12/26/2024 2:01:20 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, December 26 (Petra) - The Israeli Occupation forces arrested 15 Palestinians from various areas in the West Bank, including a journalist and former detainees.
In a joint statement Thursday, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club and Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs said the arrests were made in the governorates of Jericho, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Tubas, Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

MENAFN26122024000117011021ID1109032761


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search