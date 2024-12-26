Interior Minister Highlights 18K Syrian Returns, Border Activity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, December 26 (Petra) – of Interior Mazen Faraya announced that approximately 18,000 Syrians have returned to their homeland since the fall of the former Syrian on December 8.During an inspection visit to the Ramtha border center, which connects Jordan with Syria's Daraa, Faraya noted increased movement of citizens and trucks at the Jaber border center since the eighth of this month.He detailed that 2,000 trucks have crossed the borders, both departing and arriving, since November 6. The figure of 18,000 returning Syrians includes refugees, residents, and transit travelers arriving from other countries via Jordanian territory. Among these, 2,800 are refugees currently residing in camps and various regions across the Kingdom.The visit included a review of the center's infrastructure and efforts to streamline passenger and customs processes. Faraya highlighted the availability of three customs centers to facilitate customs declarations.Maher Abu Saman underscored the comprehensive plan for the development of the Jaber and Karama border centers, emphasizing the priority of initiating work on the Jaber center. He stated that plans for the centers will be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year, enabling coordination with the Ministry of Interior to launch the tender for reconstruction.He also highlighted the need for partial or complete maintenance at all border centers, with a particular focus on the Karama center, which requires significant work, site adjustments, and full reconstruction to address water-related issues and flood risks.