Israeli Forces Commit 3 Massacres In Gaza, 38 Palestinians Killed
12/26/2024 2:01:15 PM
Gaza, Dec. 26 (Petra) - The Ministry
of health
in the Gaza Strip reported that Israeli Occupation
forces carried out three massacres targeting families in the Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in 38 deaths and 137 injuries.
According to the ministry's daily statistical report on casualties from the 447-day-long Israeli aggression, numerous victims
remain trapped under rubble or on roads, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them.
The ministry further revealed that since the escalation of aggression on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has climbed to 45,399, with 107,940 individuals injured.
