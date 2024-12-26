عربي


'Prayer For Rain' To Be Held Across Jordan Friday


12/26/2024 2:01:14 PM

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) - Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places called on citizens to perform Istisqa prayer on Friday in all the Kingdom's regions.
In a statement on Thursday, Minister of Awqaf, Dr. Mohammed Khalayleh, instructed the Kingdom's imams and preachers to perform the Muslim ritual after Friday prayers.

Jordan News Agency

