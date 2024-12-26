Bakkar: 2025 To See New Training Initiatives For Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 26 (Petra) - The new Board of Directors of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) held its first session at the Jordanian Academy in Marka, headed by its Chairman/Minister of Labor, Dr. Khaled Bakkar.The meeting went over the VTC's key achievements during 2024, and reviewed the strategic projects for 2025, including the model of excellence centers and arts initiatives.According to a VTC statement Thursday, Bakkar stressed the importance of the Corporation's role in training Jordanian youth to engage in the local and regional labor market.Bakkar also noted the need for achieving partnership with the Kingdom's private sector, stressing the importance of aligning vocational training outcomes with the labor market's needs.The minister highlighted the importance of achieving integration in VTC's activities with all governmental and private institutions to achieve priorities of the Economic Modernization Vision and Public Sector Modernization Plan, aimed to increase effectiveness of training programs for the target groups.Meanwhile, the VTC Director General, Dr. Ahmed Gharaibeh, said the foundation received 9,500 trainees in 2024 distributed across 128 training programs to achieve an appropriate training environment.The VTC worked to develop 76 training programs and create 33 new others that keep pace with developments in the labor market, in cooperation with Sectoral Skills Councils and the private sector, he pointed out.The VTC, he said, also trained 408 people, noting that the employment rate for graduates reached 62%.