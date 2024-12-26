ASE Sees 0.6% Rise, Closes At 2,466 Points

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) - The Amman (ASE) ended Thursday's trading session with a 0.6 percent gain, pushing the to 2,466 points.Trading volume reached 2.7 million shares, valued at JD4.4 million, spread across 1,950 transactions.Market activity analysis revealed that the share prices of 31 companies increased, while 23 companies experienced declines, and 33 others remained unchanged.

