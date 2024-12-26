Jordan Condemns Israeli Minister's Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif by Israeli far-right National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir this Thursday morning under Israeli protection.The Ministry described the action as a provocative and condemned step that violates both the historical and status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israel's obligations as the occupying power in occupied Jerusalem.The Ministry's Official Spokesman, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, emphasized the Kingdom's absolute rejection and condemnation of an Israeli minister storming Al-Aqsa Mosque and violating its sanctity, calling it a flagrant breach of international law and an attempt to impose temporal and spatial division.He stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.Qudah pointed out that Israel's continued unilateral actions and ongoing violations of Jerusalem's historical and legal status quo require a clear international stance.He called on the international community to compel Israel, as the occupying power, to cease its violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and respect their sanctity.He also urged an end to crimes against the Palestinian people, particularly in light of Israel's ongoing aggressive war on Gaza and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe it has created.The Ambassador reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque, encompassing its entire 144-dunum area, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.He emphasized that the Jerusalem Waqf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, which operates under Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority responsible for managing the holy site and regulating access to it.