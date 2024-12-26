Safadi Condoles Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) -Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Ahmad Safadi, condoled Azerbaijan's Parliament and its friendly people over the Azerbaijani plane crash in the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.Safadi offered the sympathies during a visit to the headquarters of the Azerbaijani embassy in Amman, where he met with Ambassador Eldar Salimov.Safadi also expressed the House's solidarity with the Azerbaijani parliament over the painful incident that claimed dozens of and injuries.Safadi, in a written message at the embassy, ??extended his sincere condolences to the victims' families, wishing the inured a speedy recovery.