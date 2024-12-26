PM Meets With JAA Head To Develop Jordan's Artistic Landscape

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) - Prime Dr. Jaafar Hassan met with Head of the Jordan Artists Association (JAA), Mohammad Abbadi, at the Prime Thursday, as part of the premier's series of meetings with Jordan's various sectors and syndicates.Stressing the importance of the JAA's major role in the national scene, the PM referred to plans to achieve the "active" participation of the Jordanian artist in all festivals and events held in the Kingdom round the year.The PM also stressed the importance of supporting national drama production that reflects Jordan's civilized image, status and culture, noting that the Ministry of Culture is tasked with enhancing the Jordanian artist's interaction with issues that concern Jordanian youth.Dr. Hassan noted the importance of providing awards at the Kingdom's level, aimed to honor creators in the fields of poetry, theater, music and other artistic and cultural areas.Additionally, the PM stressed the role of JAA and the Ministry in supporting young Jordanian artists and enhancing their presence in the cultural and artistic landscape.For his part, Abbadi presented a number of issues on the association's work, especially areas related to the implementation of the JAA Law.In cooperation with all relevant institutions, Abbadi stressed that the JAA's works to contribute to the national effort to convey Jordan's image and culture.Minister of Government Communication Dr. Mohammad Momani, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Moneim Odat and Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh attended the meeting.