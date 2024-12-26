Inmate Completes Master's Degree With Support From PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD), through the Department of Correctional and Rehabilitation Centers, facilitated an inmate's successful completion of the requirements for a master's degree, enabling him to take the comprehensive exam during his sentence.The inmate's father explained that his son, who had completed all academic requirements before his incarceration, was unable to proceed with the comprehensive exam due to a judicial decision.Concerned about exceeding the timeframe for obtaining the degree after the sentence, the father approached the Department, which promptly acted to support his request.The Department coordinated with Mu'tah University, arranged for admission and registration through the electronic portal, and transferred the inmate from Zarqa Correctional Center to Karak Correctional Center, which is closer to his university.The inmate was provided with books, study materials, and extended library hours to prepare, while university committees conducted the exams within the center.Brigadier General Falah Majali, Director of the Department, emphasized that these efforts align with the PSD's reformative and humanitarian approach, guided by Major General Obaidallah Maaytah. The initiative reflects a strategy aimed at upholding human rights and reintegrating inmates into society as positive contributors.