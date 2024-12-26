Jollibee Opens 200Th Store In Vietnam

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Jollibee Group's flagship brand solidifies position as one of the top restaurant chains in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – OutReach Newswire – 17 December 2024 – The Jollibee Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world, marks a significant milestone with the grand opening of its 200th Jollibee store in Vietnam. This achievement underscores the company's success in penetration and reinforces its commitment to international growth.

Jollibee Group celebrates the opening of its 200th Jollibee Store in Vietnam, solidifying its position as one of the top restaurant chains in the country. The ceremony was led by Jollibee Group executives, including Jollibee Group Global Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong (2nd row, 5th from left); Jollibee Group Philippines CEO and Jollibee Global Head Joseph Tanbuntiong (2nd row, 6th from left); Jollibee Group Global Chief Business Support Officer William Tan Untiong (2nd row, 3rd from left); Jollibee Group Chief Financial and Risk Officer Richard Shin (2nd row, 2nd from left); Jollibee EMEAA President Dennis Flores (2nd row, 4th from left); Jollibee Vietnam Managing Director Lam Hong Nguyen (1st row, 3rd from left).

Jollibee Vietnam's 200th store was inaugurated on December 12, 2024, at 704 Hau Giang Street, Ward 12, District 6, Ho Chi Minh City, with crowds eagerly awaiting their Jollibee favorites.

Vietnamese customers eagerly await as Jollibee Vietnam celebrates its 200th store on December 12, 2024 at 704 Hau Giang Street, Ward 12, District 6, Ho Chi Minh City.

“This incredible 200-store milestone in Vietnam, our largest international market, signifies the acceleration of Jollibee's global expansion, bringing us closer to our vision of becoming one of the Top 5 restaurant companies in the world,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group Global Chief Executive Officer .“What's significant to us is how Jollibee was able to be a part of the Vietnamese people's lives and was provided the opportunity to bring them many joyful moments.”

“We are honored that millions of Vietnam citizens have embraced Jollibee, and truly love the food from Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti to Chili Chicken, which was specially made for the Vietnamese. We share this milestone with the Jollibee Vietnam team who rose above many obstacles to fulfill our mission of providing delicious food to bring the joy of eating across the Vietnamese communities,” Tanmantiong added.

“The success we've achieved in Vietnam is what we continue to strive for in markets across Asia and the rest of the world where we operate,” said Dennis Flores, Jollibee President for Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia (EMEAA) .“In Vietnam, almost 100% of the customers are Vietnamese. This is a testament to how Jollibee can appeal to diverse markets and cross borders. By staying true to our commitment to deliver great-tasting food with consistent quality and warm friendly service, while listening closely to each market's preferences and constantly innovating, we are poised to further accelerate our growth momentum.”

Jollibee greets fans as Jollibee Vietnam inaugurates its 200th store-Jollibee's biggest store network outside the Philippines.

See alsoDHL Express enhances Asia Pacific network to help customers manage geographic headwinds

Jollibee's Two-Decade Success Story in Vietnam

Jollibee Vietnam's journey did not happen overnight. Beginning modestly in 2005 with its first branch in Coop Mart Xa Lo Hanoi, the brand has grown to become a beloved dining destination for Vietnamese customers.