Commerce Dot Com Wraps Up A Momentous 25Th Anniversary Year With The Prestigious Digitech Best Brands Award 2024

Datuk Muzafar receiving the Brandlaureate Digitech BestBrands Award 2024 – Visionary Tech.

CDC's Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Muzafar Kamal Shahaluddin, expressed his gratitude for this accolade,“This award is a fitting conclusion to an extraordinary year for CDC. Celebrating our 25th anniversary with such recognition is a testament to the visionary leadership and relentless efforts of our team. Over the years, we have embraced innovation to address the evolving needs of procurement, and this award reinforces our commitment to staying ahead in the digital transformation journey.”

Throughout the year, CDC has engaged in numerous activities that exemplify its commitment to innovation and excellence. These include participation in industry forums to share insights and collaborative projects with partners to advance digital transformation goals. This award highlights CDC's mission to continually set new standards in procurement while aligning with its core values of innovation, integrity, and progress. It reflects CDC's unwavering commitment to delivering solutions that contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth. As the procurement sector evolves, CDC remains dedicated to embracing emerging technologies and addressing the challenges of a dynamic marketplace.

About Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd

Established in 1999 as a procurement solutions provider, Commerce Dot Com Sdn. Bhd. (CDC) is a government-linked company under the Ministry of Finance whereby the ministry's corporate arm, Ministry of Finance (Incorporated), holds a golden share in the company. With over 20 years of experience under its belt, CDC has established itself as among the leading procurement solutions providers in Malaysia and has a well-earned reputation for providing exceptional services through its innovative solutions.

Over the past 25 years, CDC has introduced innovative systems and set new standards, driving efficiency and transparency in procurement processes. This year alone, CDC launched several initiatives, including Strong Ethics Nurture Integrity, a campaign that underscores CDC's unwavering commitment to ethical practices and integrity in all its operations.

Over the past 25 years, CDC has introduced innovative systems and set new standards, driving efficiency and transparency in procurement processes. This year alone, CDC launched several initiatives, including Strong Ethics Nurture Integrity, a campaign that underscores CDC's unwavering commitment to ethical practices and integrity in all its operations.