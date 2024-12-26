National Center For Security, Crisis Management Achieves ISO 27001 Certification
Amman, December 26 (Petra) – The National Center for Security and Crisis Management has been awarded the prestigious ISO 27001 certification, signifying compliance with international standards for information security management systems.
This recognition places the center among a select group of institutions in the region that hold key certifications in crisis management, including ISO 9001 for quality management and ISO 31000 for risk management.
The center's commitment to excellence is reflected in its adherence to global best practices across open source integration, information security systems, and risk management. By meeting these internationally recognized standards, the center reinforces its role as a leading entity in effectively managing crises and disasters.
