Hong Kong Dollar Peg At Risk In Trump's Coming Fight With China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Hong Kong will likely feature prominently in the wider trade, security and geopolitical tussle between the United States and China under Donald Trump's incoming second administration. If so, the Hong Kong dollar's peg to the US greenback could come under US fire.

Trump is expected to take a new approach to Hong Kong-related issues, from the city's role in helping Russia procure dual-use Chinese products and bypass Western sanctions to the of pro-democracy activists and politicians to the hub's role in alleged money laundering inimical to US interests, according to some observers.

Before Trump resoundingly won the US presidential election on November 5, the former president vowed to get pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai out of prison. Lai, who stands accused of fomenting Hong Kong's 2019-2020 unrest, is apparently one of Beijing's bargaining chips on the negotiation table between Chinese and US leaders.

The situation got more complicated after Hong Kong's national security police on Christmas Eve issued arrest warrants for six more overseas Hong Kong activists and accused them of inciting secession, subversion and colluding with foreign forces. The police also imposed HK$1 million (US$128,425) bounties on each of them.

The six include young activists Tony Chung and Chloe Cheung, political commentators Chung Kim-wah, YouTuber Victor Ho, former district councilor Carmen Lau and former actor and singer Joseph Tay. Ho and Tay are in Canada while the others are in the United Kingdom.

Hong Kong's Security Secretary Chris Tang said the six had endangered national security by giving speeches, posting on social media and lobbying foreign governments to sanction Hong Kong officials and judges.

As of December 25, the Hong Kong police have issued arrest warrants for 19 people on suspicion of committing national security offenses.

Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong and a patron of United Kingdom-based Hong Kong Watch, said the Hong Kong government's“relentless pursuit of pro-democracy activists beyond its borders is a blatant overreach that disregards international norms.”