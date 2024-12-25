Turkish President Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev Over Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 25, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to express his condolences following the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

President Erdogan extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the and wished a swift recovery to those injured in the incident.

In response, President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish leader for his attention and kind condolences during this difficult time.