Turkish President Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev Over Plane Crash
Date
12/25/2024 8:09:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 25, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a
phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to express his
condolences following the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger plane
near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
President Erdogan extended his heartfelt sympathies to the
families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those
injured in the incident.
In response, President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish leader
for his attention and kind condolences during this difficult
time.
MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.