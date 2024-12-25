عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish President Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev Over Plane Crash

Turkish President Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev Over Plane Crash


12/25/2024 8:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 25, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to express his condolences following the tragic crash of an AZAL passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

President Erdogan extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured in the incident.

In response, President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish leader for his attention and kind condolences during this difficult time.

MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029598


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search