Wa'ed Ventures Leads $5M Investment In Saudi Edtech Ynmo

Wa'ed Ventures, the $500 million venture capital arm of Aramco, announced leading the $5 million in YNMO, a Saudi company revolutionizing the educational and rehabilitative for children, including those with disabilities. The funding round also included participation from Qatar Development (QDB) and Nour Nouf Ventures, a fund focused on impact-driven startups.

With this investment, Ynmo plans to expand its services and introduce new features aimed at improving support for children with disabilities and enhancing their access to early childhood services. The company also aims to strengthen its partnerships with governmental, educational, and rehabilitative institutions across the Gulf region.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Fahad Al-Nemary, Dr. Abdullah Murad, and Dr. Faisal Al-Nemary, Ynmo provides an integrated platform for organizing services for children with disabilities and their families. Ynmo enables specialists to develop advanced rehabilitation and educational programs based on best practices supported by AI technology. It also allows parents to access support and consultations through a large network of specialists in behavioral therapy, speech and language therapy, and psychological therapy.

Eng. Anas Al-Qahtani, Acting CEO of Wa'ed Ventures, stated:“Ynmo represents an outstanding impact-driven platform that leverages technological advancements to deliver high-quality educational and rehabilitative services. We are excited to collaborate with the team and drive meaningful change in the region by fostering an inclusive environment for children with disabilities.”

