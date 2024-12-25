War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 47 Russian Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's engaged in 211 combat clashes with Russian forces on December 25, with the Pokrovsk sector seeing the heaviest fighting.

Since the beginning of the day, Russia has launched one missile strike and 12 using 78 missiles and 29 guided aerial bombs, 690 kamikaze drones and over 4,500 on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector, there were three clashes with Russian invaders in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched seven attempts to displace Ukrainian units near Dvorichna, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova, with one clash ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 26 attacks in an attempt to advance in areas including Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Serebrianskyi Forest, and in the direction of Druzheliubivka. Nadiia, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled two attacks near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora.

Russian forces launched 12 attacks in the Toretsk sector, with eight attacks repelled and four ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 55 assault and offensive operations took place, with 47 attacks repelled and eight clashes still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Pokrovsk and Kotlyne.

In the Kurakhove sector, 31 combat clashes occurred, with 24 enemy attacks repelled. Seven attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, 34 combat clashes took place, with 33 enemy assaults stopped and one attack ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two enemy advances near Novodanylivka, and two attempts to displace Ukrainian units in the Dnipro River sector were unsuccessful.

In the Kursk sector, 26 combat clashes took place, with three still ongoing, while Russian forces conducted 420 artillery attacks.

