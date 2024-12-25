Israel Sets New Conditions, Delays Ceasefire Deal, Hamas Says Latest Palestinian Death Toll: 45,361

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 26 (NNN-WAFA) – The Israeli has set new conditions related to its withdrawal from Gaza, a ceasefire, a prisoner-hostage exchange, and the return of the displaced Palestinians, which has delayed reaching an agreement that was available, Hamas said yesterday.

The ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations are proceeding in Doha with Qatari and Egyptian mediation in a serious manner, Hamas said in a statement, adding that, the movement has shown responsibility and flexibility.

Israeli and Palestinian reported that efforts led by Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. mediators have shown progress, though a breakthrough remains elusive.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,361, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

