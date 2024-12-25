Zelensky Presents Certificates For Apartments To Heroes Of Ukraine And Relatives Of Fallen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has handed over certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of fallen Heroes.

According to Ukrinform, the Head of State announced this in his Telegram .

“I handed over certificates for apartments to the Heroes of Ukraine and the families of the fallen Heroes. Our constant gratitude to the bravest of our people who have shown themselves in the defense of Ukraine, in the protection of our people,” Zelensky said.

Third Christmas during war:congratulated Ukrainians and wished peace

He noted that Ukraine will survive thanks to such people - such Heroes who do the extraordinary so that Ukraine can live its ordinary life like any other nation in the world.

Video: Office of the President

As Ukrinform reported, in 2024, the state allocated about UAH 10 billion for the purchase of housing for veterans in both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

Photo: OP