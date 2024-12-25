Ex-Austrian President Fischer On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'Putin Deceived Us All'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former Austrian President Heinz Fischer has condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accusing Vladimir of deception and branding the military action "unforgivable."

Fischer, who hosted the Russian leader in Vienna in 2014 just months after Russia's annexation of Crimea, reflected on the shift in his perspective during a meeting with members of the Association of the Foreign Press in Vienna, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Putin has consistently claimed that he is not planning any military action," Fischer said. "I spoke a lot with friends in Europe at the time, in particular with the experienced Luxembourg Foreign Minister [Jean] Asselborn, who was very well informed and clearly said that there is no reason for concern here, that we do not believe that this will happen. And Putin deceived us all and launched a military action that is unforgivable, and this must be condemned," Fischer said, commenting on his current attitude towards Putin, given that he maintained good relations with him in the past.

Fischer acknowledged that "of course, the annexation of Crimea was illegal and unacceptable."

However, he maintained that Austria's leadership at the time took an appropriate stance towards Russia and Putin. "I believe that the Austrian position towards Putin, over the years, as towards his predecessors, has been reasonable, important, and dialogue-oriented," Fischer said.

He stressed that during his tenure as Austria's Minister of Science, he "took care of Ukrainian affairs" and was awarded the title of honorary doctor of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

Austria condemns missile strike on Kyiv and Putin's threats with“Oreshnik”

As Austria's Federal President from 2004 to 2016, Fischer actively engaged with Russia and cultivated a diplomatic relationship with Putin. These contacts continued even after Russia's annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. In June 2014, Fischer hosted Putin in Vienna during official events, where the Russian leader controversially joked about the annexation of Crimea. At the time, Fischer refrained from harsh statements and avoided direct criticism of Putin.

In 2016, Fischer visited Russia, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet Putin after the onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine.