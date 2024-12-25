E& Launches Nukhbat Al Wattan To Support UAE Nationals During Their Interim Period For National Service

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Programme aims to bridge career gaps with valuable work experience and skill-building opportunities.











Dubai, December 2024 – e&, the global group, announced the launch of Nukhbat Al Wattan, a programme that provides Emirati males with an opportunity to gain valuable work experience during the interim period while they await their call-up for mandatory national service.

During the period befo their call-up for military service, Emirati males who have recently graduated from high school have the chance to participate in e&'s Nukhbat Al Wattan programme to focus on personal growth and skill development. This programme is set to empower UAE Nationals, offering them a unique platform to build essential valuable skills and gain enriching experiences, preparing them for future academic and professional pursuits.





Ali Al Mansoori, Chief Group People Officer, e&, said:“Through Nukhbat Al Wattan, we honour and support the dedication of young Emiratis preparing to serve their country, providing them with valuable experiences and essential skills during this crucial stage of their lives. By bridging the gap between education and national service, we ensure they are better equipped to excel in their future careers and personal journeys. At e&, we take pride in contributing to the UAE's vision of a resilient and skilled workforce while reinforcing our role as a partner in building the nation's future.”

The six-month programme offers participants valuable work experience, skill-building opportunities, and monthly remuneration-equivalent to the allowance provided during national service.

In the UAE, national military service is compulsory for all UAE male nationals between the ages of 18 and 30, and optional for women.

