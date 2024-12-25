Sandu Confirms Moldovan Airspace Breach By Russian Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said a Russian missile had violated Moldovan airspace on the night of Wednesday, December 25.

She reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"While our countries celebrate Christmas, Kremlin chooses destruction-targeting Ukraine's infrastructure and violating Moldova's airspace with a missile, actions that clearly violate international law. Moldova condemns these acts and stands in full solidarity with Ukraine," Sandu wrote.

Point notes that the Moldovan did not detect a Russian missile in the country's airspace.

"The national army monitoring system did not record any missiles or drones flying into our country's airspace," the National Army said.

It is noted that, according to the Border Police, employees at one of the checkpoints spotted a missile that could have violated Moldovan airspace.

Monitoring sites claim that the Russian missile traveled 140 kilometers across the territory of Moldova and Romania.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of December 25, amid Russia's massive missile attack, the grid oprator introduced measures to limit electricity consumption.

The Russians attacked DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging the equipment there.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin deliberately chose Christmas for the attack, launching more than 70 missiles and more than 100 attack drones at Ukraine.

