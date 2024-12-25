Air Force Shows How It Shot Down Russian Missile In Morning
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine showed how, on the morning of December 25, soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed one of the cruise missiles fired by Russia.
The Air Force Command posted the video on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The command informed that during the night and morning, the brigade's fighters shot down a total of 11 enemy targets.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 25, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed and other imitation drones.
The defense forces shot down 55 cruise missiles, four guided missiles and 54 drones.
