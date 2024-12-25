Air Force Shows How It Shot Down Russian Missile In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of the of Ukraine showed how, on the morning of December 25, of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed one of the missiles fired by Russia.

The Air Force Command posted the on , Ukrinform reports.

The command informed that during the night and morning, the brigade's fighters shot down a total of 11 enemy targets.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 25, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on the facilities of the and sector of Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed and other imitation drones.

The defense forces shot down 55 cruise missiles, four guided missiles and 54 drones.

