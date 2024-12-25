Massive Attack On Ukraine's Energy Sector: Dutch FM Says Putin Not Interested In Peace
Date
12/25/2024 7:08:58 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp condemned Russia's Christmas morning attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, stating that the strike demonstrates President Vladimir Putin's focus on destruction rather than peace.
He shared his remarks on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
"On Christmas morning, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector. This malicious timing shows that Putin is not interested in peace, only in the destruction of Ukraine. In 2025, we will remain committed to stop this cruel aggression," the post said.
Read also:
British PM condemns Russia's attacks on Ukraine's power grid
Early on December 25, Ukraine's massive missile attack forced Ukraine's state electricity transmission system operator, Ukrenergo, to implement measures to limit electricity consumption across the country. The attack targeted facilities operated by energy company DTEK, causing severe damage to thermal power plant (TPP) equipment.
President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the scale of the attack, noting that Russia fired over 70 missiles and deployed more than 100 attack drones.
MENAFN25122024000193011044ID1109030237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.