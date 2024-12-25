Bahrain Beat Iraq 2-0, Qualify For Semi-Finals Of Khaleeji Zain 26 Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) - Bahrain booked the first seat in the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) after defeating Iraq 2-0 in the second round of Group B matches held Wednesday at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Bahrain striker Ali Madan scored the two goals of his team in the 38th and 47th minutes.

With this victory Bahrain become the first country to secure its place in the semi-finals of the even before the third and final round in the Group stage.

Bahrain top the group's ranking table with six points from two wins against Saudi Arabia in the first round 3-2 and Iraq in the second round.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia beat Yemen 3-2 in the same group to rank second after Bahrain with three points followed by Iraq with goal difference. Yemen came at the bottom of the group with zero points. (end) fsa

