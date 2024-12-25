Info. Minister Reviews Preparations For Kuwait Capital Of Arab Culture, Media 2025 Celebrations
12/25/2024 7:06:54 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi discussed Wednesday with members of the Supreme Committee for Kuwait Capital of Arab Culture and media 2025 the latest preparations for the launch of this important cultural and media event.
The Minister and the committee members also reviewed the list of the planned programs and scheduled activities for this important occasion.
Following the meeting, Minister Al-Mutairi expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his high patronage of the opening of this event.
He stressed that this generous patronage reflects the political leadership's interest in enhancing Kuwait's role as a cultural and media beacon in the Arab world.
The Minister underlined the need for high-level coordination and cooperation among relevant state bodies to render this event a real success.
The celebration offers a distinct opportunity to highlight the civilized face of the State of Kuwait and shed light on its rich cultural and media heritage, Minister Al-Mutairi argued. (end)
