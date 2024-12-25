Bank Accounts Of Females Of Revoked Citizenships To Be Unblocked Dec. 29 - 1St Deputy PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf announced Wednesday that block on bank accounts of females whose citizenships have been rescinded as per article (8) of the citizenship law will be lifted by December 29.

Security investigation into such cases remains underway, affirmed Sheikh Fahad, also Defense Minister and Chief of the Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship, adding that block will be reinstated on those proven to have committed violations.

This was communicated at a meeting held by Sheikh Fahad with chief editors of daily newspapers, Kuwait News Agency's General Director, in addition to public benefit socities. A number of concerned ministers were also present alongside members of the Supreme Committee.

The meeting was held to clarify details on the new citizenship law, as well as discuss dual citizenship issues and people who acquired it by illegal means like forgery and false statements, as well as those who acquired citizenship as per article (8) concerning wives of Kuwaiti citizens. The stripping of citizenship comes in line with stipulations of the citizenship law.

Sheikh Fahad reassured those whose citizenship revoked according to article (8), that they will continue to have the rights they previously had, will be granted blue-colored passports and blue-colored civil IDs, equivalent to that of a Kuwaiti, and will be dealt with as if she was a Kuwaiti citizen.

This meeting, he indicated, is to examine one of the most pressing political and social topics affecting the country, a topic that have amassed many queries.

Revoking the citizenship, Sheikh Fahad commented, came to rectify false situations, saying that while it is a hard decision with ramifications, it is a necessity for the benefit of the state and the rule of law.

The State is well aware of consequences, he asserted, and is committed to addressing issues and ensuring justice.

Sheikh Fahad told the chief editors that he was tasked by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with fulfilling this duty, saying that these directives came to put forth suitable solutions for those who lost their citizenships in order to preserve the Kuwaiti family; the building block of society. "This is a national priority." He reaffirmed that any wife or mother of a Kuwaiti citizen, who continues to reside in the country, will be cared for by the State, and will be provided with a dignified life that preserves her rights.

A committee examining grievances of those with rescinded citizenships will be formed, and a direct line will be designated to answer any query.

Sheikh Fahad presented several cases of people who received the citizenship supposedly for their services to the country, but were found underserving.

Revoking citizenship of females who acquired it according to article (8) only began after examining all cons and violations, he remarked, adding that they cooperated with a number of constitutional experts to examine lawfulness, and all unanimously agreed that no citizenship is to be handed without an Amiri Decree.

Some of those acquired the citizenship after a "marriage of convenience" followed by a divorce while others violated the allotted time frame within which a citizenship can be given, he revealed.

The First Deputy Premier replied to a question on possibility of submitting grievances, confirming that the designated committee will examine all complaints, and expressed hope that lawyers would refrain from exploiting the matter.

Sheikh Fahad asserted that the decision of returning the citizenship is in the hands of the State's Amir alone.

Many cases who got citizenships unlawfully "escaped" from Kuwait, while others subjected to DNA tests showed that they possess multiple identities, he noted.

He hoped that reviewing article (8) would culminate by the end of next January, while review of counterfeiters and those with dual identities remains on weekly basis.

People who acquired citizenship by false means or have dual citizenships have not submitted complaints as they are aware of their situation, he remarked, revealing that some fled within 48 hours of installing reporting hotlines.

He noted that issuance of passports granted in line with article (17) of passports law have stopped; exempting treatment or study, "after which some 230 persons showed their real identity documents."



On his part, Deputy Premier and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji said the mission of the Supreme Committee of Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation is to look into lawfulness of means of acquisition.

Withdrawal of citizenships granted according to article (8) is done over batches due to the large sum of cases, he clarified.

As for Minister of Information, Minister of Culture and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi, he said they are working on developing the state's legal infrastructure to accommodate arising demands.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed that this is a matter of great concern, noting that they are awaiting grievance submissions as a first step prior to contacting countries of people's previous citizenships.

On property of those with revoked citizenships, Industry and Commerce Minister Khalifah Al-Ajeel affirmed that property and real-estate will remain as is, as owners will also retain ability to take action.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Nader Al-Jalal said in this regard that all female scholarship recipients with article (8) citizenships are to continue their studies and receive all benefits. The number of students whose mothers' citizenships have been rescinded is 79 in both Kuwait University and on scholarships in private universities, he indicated, adding that they are to continue their studies.

Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait affirmed the government's intent on seeing this mission to completion.

He took note of recent cabinet approval of draft bill granting cabinet the authority to deal with those with revoked citizenships, with exemptions, as if Kuwaiti citizens.

Those denied of these privileges are people who acquired the citizenship through unlawful means, those who voluntarily waived their Kuwaiti nationalities, or persons who committed crimes against the State, he explained.

The State will instead be demanding the return of any expenses paid on the behalf of those who received the citizenship illegally.

The Justice Minister revealed that the public prosecution, since the beginning of the year, were investigating 12 forgery cases with a cost of KD 2.5 million on the State. (end) kt