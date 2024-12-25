Yemen's Houthis Claim New Strikes On Israeli Cities With Drones

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Dec 26 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said, they launched two drones at the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon yesterday, targeting“vital” and“industrial” areas.

“We carried out two military operations, the first of which targeted a vital and sensitive zone in Tel Aviv city. The second operation targeted the industrial zone in Ashkelon city,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement, aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“The two operations were carried out by two drones and achieved their goals successfully,” he said in the statement, adding that, the Houthis' operations against Israel“will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege on it is lifted.”

As the usual case, there is no comment on this, from the Israeli Zionist side.

Earlier in the day, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a“hypersonic ballistic missile” attack on Tel Aviv, which the Israeli Zionist army alleged, had been intercepted.

The Houthis have ramped up their attacks on the Israeli regime, following Israeli officials' pledges to initiate a significant offensive against them.– NNN-SABA

