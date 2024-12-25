Aziza Mustafazade Celebrates Her Anniversary With Spectacular Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

World-famous jazz performer, pianist and composer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Aziza Mustafazade has performed a stunning concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event, organized by 33Event, was timed to the 55th anniversary of Aziza Mustafazade.

Her name, along with the name of her father, Vagif Mustafazade, is included in the World Encyclopedia of Jazz, compiled in the 90s in the United States. In Europe, she is called the "Eastern Diva", "Scheherazade at the Piano", "Princess of Jazz".

After a concert in 1997 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, she was awarded the title of "Queen of Jazz". The work of the laureate of international competitions and festivals Aziza Mustafazade is a mixture of classical music, jazz and Azerbaijani folk motifs. Since 1990, Aziza Mustafazade has lived in Germany, performed concerts in many countries around the world, worthily representing Azerbaijan on world stages with her work, always performing Azerbaijani melodies. The singer's albums have been sold in multi-million copies.

The concert featured the presentation of her new album "Generations", jazz, mugham and vocal compositions created by her father, the world-famous pianist and composer, creator of Azerbaijani jazz mugham Vagif Mustafazade (1940-1979), as well as hits by Aziza Mustafazade herself.

Aziza Mustafazade performed with her trio, which includes drummer Simon Zimbardo and bass guitarist Ralph Jett, as well as Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Ruslan Huseynov (bass guitar) and Iskandar Alaskarov (drums), Vusal Iskandarzade (tar). The festive evening also featured Aziza Mustafazade's son, Ramiz Khan, who performed a number of pieces by his legendary grandfather, and young talents, to whom the hero of the day provided the big stage.

Throughout the festive evening, Aziza Mustafazade communicated very warmly with the audience, delighting them with her amazing performance, and the audience presented her with flowers and applause.

She said that she would lay all these flowers at the grave of her father, who has been gone for 45 years. In conclusion, the entire hall stood up and greeted Aziza Mustafazade, congratulating her on her anniversary.

