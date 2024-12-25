Aziza Mustafazade Celebrates Her Anniversary With Spectacular Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
World-famous jazz performer, pianist and composer, People's
Artist of Azerbaijan Aziza Mustafazade has performed a stunning
concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku, Azernews
reports.
The event, organized by 33Event, was timed to the 55th
anniversary of Aziza Mustafazade.
Her name, along with the name of her father, Vagif Mustafazade,
is included in the World Encyclopedia of Jazz, compiled in the 90s
in the United States. In Europe, she is called the "Eastern Diva",
"Scheherazade at the Piano", "Princess of Jazz".
After a concert in 1997 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, she was
awarded the title of "Queen of Jazz". The work of the laureate of
international competitions and festivals Aziza Mustafazade is a
mixture of classical music, jazz and Azerbaijani folk motifs. Since
1990, Aziza Mustafazade has lived in Germany, performed concerts in
many countries around the world, worthily representing Azerbaijan
on world stages with her work, always performing Azerbaijani
melodies. The singer's albums have been sold in multi-million
copies.
The concert featured the presentation of her new album
"Generations", jazz, mugham and vocal compositions created by her
father, the world-famous pianist and composer, creator of
Azerbaijani jazz mugham Vagif Mustafazade (1940-1979), as well as
hits by Aziza Mustafazade herself.
Aziza Mustafazade performed with her trio, which includes
drummer Simon Zimbardo and bass guitarist Ralph Jett, as well as
Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Ruslan Huseynov (bass guitar) and
Iskandar Alaskarov (drums), Vusal Iskandarzade (tar). The festive
evening also featured Aziza Mustafazade's son, Ramiz Khan, who
performed a number of pieces by his legendary grandfather, and
young talents, to whom the hero of the day provided the big
stage.
Throughout the festive evening, Aziza Mustafazade communicated
very warmly with the audience, delighting them with her amazing
performance, and the audience presented her with flowers and
applause.
She said that she would lay all these flowers at the grave of
her father, who has been gone for 45 years. In conclusion, the
entire hall stood up and greeted Aziza Mustafazade, congratulating
her on her anniversary.
