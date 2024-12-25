Turkish President Erdogan Offers Condolences Following AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his deep sorrow following the crash of an Azerbaijan (AZAL) passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan.

According to Azernews , Erdogan extended his heartfelt condolences to both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, offering his wishes for peace during this tragic time.

"On behalf of our nation, I offer my condolences to both brotherly countries - Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and my wishes for peace," the Turkish president stated.

The AZAL aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, with 67 people on board, including crew members.