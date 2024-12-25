Turkish President Erdogan Offers Condolences Following AZAL Plane Crash
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his deep
sorrow following the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL)
passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan.
, Erdogan extended his
heartfelt condolences to both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, offering
his wishes for peace during this tragic time.
"On behalf of our nation, I offer my condolences to both
brotherly countries - Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and my wishes for
peace," the Turkish president stated.
The AZAL aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight, crashed
near Aktau, Kazakhstan, with 67 people on board, including crew
members.
