President Iham Aliyev Arrives At Heydar Aliyev International Airport

12/25/2024 6:09:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The plane carrying Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azernews reports.

Upon receiving information about the incident while en route to Russia to attend the informal summit of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg, President Ilham Aliyev promptly instructed the plane to return and has flown back to Azerbaijan.

AzerNews

