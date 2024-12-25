Administrative Building, Residential Buildings Damaged In Dnipro As Result Of Rocket Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An administrative building, a high-rise building and a private house were damaged in Dnipro as a result of a Russian missile attack.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“In Dnipro, in addition to infrastructure, the administrative building was damaged. The windows of the nine-story building are smashed. A private house was also damaged. One outbuilding caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the emergency service,” he wrote.

Experts are currently examining the areas attacked by the aggressor in the morning. Representatives of all services and philanthropists are working on the ground. They are providing the necessary materials to temporarily repair the damage.

As reported, on December 25, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on energy infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine. A person was kille in the Dnipro region as a result of the attack.

Photo: Dnipro RMA