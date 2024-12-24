Ukrainian Border Guards Foil Russian Motorcycle Assault In Siversk Direction
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards used drones to thwart a Russian assault on motorcycles in the Siversk direction.
The State Border Guard Service reported this on Telegram and released a video documenting the operation, as cited by Ukrinform.
Taking advantage of overcast weather, Russian forces attempted to breach the frontline of Ukraine's Defense Forces in small groups using motorcycles.
"Their maneuvers were promptly detected by aerial reconnaissance units of the 1st Border Commandant's Office equipped with drones from the GALA drones company," the Border Guard Service noted.
As a result of precise drone strikes, eight invaders and several of their motorcycles were destroyed.
According to Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 777,720 personnel.
