2026 TN Assembly Polls: DMK Unhappy Over Its Ally VCK Demanding 25 Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 24 (IANS) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has expressed displeasure over a recent statement by a senior leader of its ally, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), demanding 25 seats in the 2026 state Assembly elections.

In an interview with a Tamil news channel, VCK's Deputy General Secretary, Vanni Arasu said that party cadres were expecting 25 seats to contest in the 2026 elections.

The VCK was allocated only 10 seats in the 2021 Assembly by the DMK.

The VCK, a Dalit party, holds significant grassroots strength in several Assembly constituencies across the state.

Senior DMK leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told IANS that VCK's repeated demands were creating friction within the alliance.

He added that VCK founder-leader Thol Thirumavalavan must take strong action against such "irresponsible" statements well before the election campaign begins.

This is not the first time a statement from a VCK leader has caused ripples in Tamil Nadu politics. Former Deputy General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna had earlier demanded a share of power in the state government, a move that did not sit well with the DMK.

It is worth noting that none of Tamil Nadu's dominant Dravidian parties - DMK or AIADMK - has ever shared power with their alliance partners.

Following his remarks, Aadhav Arjuna was suspended from the VCK by Thirumavalavan and subsequently resigned from the party.

The recent statement by Vanni Arasu has prompted the DMK to adopt a more cautious approach. Senior DMK leaders have urged the VCK leadership, including Thol Thirumavalavan and D. Ravikumar, both Members of Parliament, to take strict action against party leaders who exceed their brief.

Another senior DMK leader told IANS, "The VCK leadership must rein in leaders like Arasu from making statements that go against coalition dharma."

He also suggested that such comments by VCK leaders might be attempts to gauge the DMK's response. Thol Thirumavalavan, in a statement to the media on Tuesday, clarified that Arasu's remarks reflected his personal opinion and not the party's official stance.

The VCK leader stated that the party would discuss seat-sharing only during negotiations and that no precondition regarding the number of seats would be set.

It is also worth mentioning that the AIADMK has publicly invited the VCK to join its fold for the 2026 elections.

The BJP has similarly expressed interest in bringing the influential Dalit party into its alliance. Election analyst M. K. Chilambarasan, based in Coimbatore, remarked, "The VCK is a powerful Dalit political party, and Arasu's statement appears to be a calculated move. He is a seasoned leader, and this could be a strategic attempt to test the waters. We may witness significant shifts in Tamil Nadu politics in the coming months, with the VCK playing a crucial role."

While the DMK questions the intent behind Arasu's statement, some senior VCK leaders also doubt the timing and usefulness of airing such expectations 18 months before the elections.