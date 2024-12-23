World's First Non-Fossil-Fuel-Based Clean AC Generator Unveiled By Switching Battery Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chettiar with the Team holding SB110VAC with Compact Solar powering 300W laminating machine from US

Inside the SB110VAC are forty-two 18650 batteries and PCB connections only

SB110VAC Demonstration in the Lab

A Revolutionary 98% Efficient Solar-Powered Battery System to Deliver Clean, Affordable, and Reliable AC Electricity.

- Dr. Ermanno PinottiGILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Switching Battery Inc. has announced the launch of the SB110VAC, the world's first clean AC generator that operates entirely without fossil fuels, achieving an unprecedented 98% energy conversion efficiency. Unlike all other systems that generate AC through burning fossil fuels-such as power plants and diesel generators-the SB110VAC delivers sustainable energy directly from the sun.For over a century, the world has lived with the aftermath of the "War of Currents," a historic clash between Edison's DC and Tesla's AC. The Switching Battery innovation that charges itself in DC while powering AC with 2% energy loss therefore bridges this divide once and for all. Using a patented Node Fusion Technology (NFT) that connects all the nodes using software, the plug-and-play solution is poised to redefine how energy is generated, distributed, and consumed, heralding a transformative era for sustainable electricity.The Discovery That Changes EverythingSwitching Battery's Node Fusion Technology unveils what Edison and Tesla did not realize: DC and AC are not opposites but two forms of the same electricity, delivered in different ways."Think of DC as a square with constant voltage and AC as an ellipse with oscillating voltage where DC can be modulated to form an ellipse," explains Kannappan Chettiar , Founder of Switching Battery Inc. "By dynamically switching the nodes of two batteries between parallel and series configurations, our system mimics the oscillating nature of AC voltage. Using precise timing algorithms and AI or IoT, DC battery output is modulated in real time into a sinusoidal wave to generate AC electricity.""For the first time in history, AC can be generated directly using DC batteries instead of burning oil, gas or coal from the power plants or diesel generators," says Dr. Ermanno Pinotti, Chief Scientist of Switching Battery Inc.A Revolutionary Impact on EnergyThis breakthrough is more than a technological achievement; it is a paradigm shift in how energy is harnessed. By eliminating the need for traditional inverters and achieving 98% energy efficiency, NFT bridges the gap between local DC generation, such as solar panels, and the global AC infrastructure that powers the modern world. The result is renewable energy that is not only reliable but also affordable and universally accessible.NFT's innovative approach simplifies energy conversion while dramatically reducing transmission losses. It enables decentralized energy generation, empowering individuals and communities to generate their own power sustainably. This decentralization could mark the end of dependence on centralized grids and fossil fuels, paving the way for a cleaner and more equitable energy landscape.A New Standard in Energy ConversionSwitching Battery's flagship product, the SB110VAC System, showcases the transformative potential. By leveraging just forty-two 18650 batteries and cutting-edge timing algorithms, the system delivers AC directly from DC with unparalleled simplicity and efficiency. Protected by a United States patent US12040638B2 , the SB110VAC System is set to disrupt energy markets worldwide."This is not just a product," says Chettiar. "It's a revolution-our commitment to unlocking a sustainable and equitable energy future for all." The system is priced at $700 for the 500W SB110VAC system coupled with 300W solar panels that delivers over 2kWh per day."The time has come for energy systems to leave the constraints of the past behind," Chettiar concludes. "This marks the beginning of a new era where energy is clean, accessible, and abundant for everyone on this planet."About Switching Battery Inc.Switching Battery Inc. is a global leader in energy storage and renewable energy innovation, driven by the patented know-how that energy systems are intelligent, sustainable, and universally beneficial. With innovative technologies like Node Fusion, the company is redefining the future of energy and empowering humanity to embrace a cleaner, more equitable tomorrow.

