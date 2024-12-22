BJP Launches Statewide Membership Drive At 5,628 Centres In Jharkhand

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched its statewide membership drive, Sangathan Mahaparv, in Jharkhand at 5,628 centres across the state, where a large number of people joined the party.

Hundreds of new members were also registered at each centre.

BJP state President Babulal Marandi participated in the event at Khoro village in his Dhanwar Assembly constituency. In his remarks on the occasion, he said the public response is overwhelming. "People are enthusiastic about the campaign, which aims to strengthen the party's grassroots presence," he added.

State convener of the membership drive, Rakesh Prasad, expressed satisfaction over the turnout, stating, "A large number of people reached every centre on the very first day of Sangathan Mahaparv. This overwhelming response reflects the faith people have in the BJP's policies."

Prasad added that the BJP received over 84 lakh votes in this year's Lok Sabha elections and more than 59 lakh votes in the state Assembly elections, stressing the party's growing support in Jharkhand.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers will engage with people at the grassroots level by visiting villages and households to enrol lakhs of new members.

The drive saw participation from top leaders and office bearers across the state. BJP's state Working President Dr Ravindra Kumar Ray attended the event at Panchamba in Giridih district, while state General Secretary, Organisation, Karmveer Singh was present in Harmu, Ranchi.

Other prominent leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Kumar Verma, MP Aditya Prasad Sahu, and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, also actively participated at various centres.

Annapurna Devi, who renewed her party membership by using the BJP's toll-free number, appealed to supporters and well-wishers to join the campaign. She emphasised the importance of public participation in strengthening the organization.

The BJP has made it convenient for people to join the party through both online and offline methods. Membership can be obtained via the party's toll-free number or through the NaMo app.