TMG CRIT LEAGUE Cycling Marathon Concludes In Madinaty

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Talaat Moustafa Group's (TMG)“TMG CRIT LEAGUE” cycling marathon for residents concluded successfully on Friday in Madinaty, after three stages of competition. The race, which took place in a dynamic and spirited environment, saw a large number of participants from across the Group's developments.

The marathon began at the Celia compound in the New Administrative Capital. It continued through the second stage in Al Rehab City, before culminating with the final stage in Madinaty.

Participants engaged enthusiastically with the sporting event, which was held in an atmosphere of positive encouragement and interaction. The routes were carefully planned within Madinaty, allowing participants to cycle amidst the expansive green spaces that are a key feature of Talaat Moustafa's projects.

The TMG CRIT LEAGUE cycling marathon is part of the Talaat Moustafa Group 's continuing efforts to promote healthy lifestyles within its residential communities. The event encourages residents to participate in physical activity and engage with community events.

The marathon concluded with an awards ceremony, where the first-place finishers were recognised. Participants also expressed their enjoyment at being involved in the event.