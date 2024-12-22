Ethiopia and Kenya enhance renewable energy sharing with electricity highway

(MENAFN) Ethiopia produces all the for its internal grid from sources, and is home to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the hugest hydropower plant in Africa. In Kenya, renewables make about 90%percent of electricity, and the nation boasts one of the hugest geothermal facilities in the globe, in the Olkaria region.



But relying upon renewables can be tough: electricity can’t always be produced when required (a drought can cause no hydropower) and renewable energy is tough to store. One solution? The Ethiopia-Kenya Electricity Highway.



The wide piece of infrastructure opened officially in the previous year following ten years of work and USD1.2 billion of investment. Recently, when one country requires more electricity for its national grid and the other has an excess, electricity automatically flows across the border, via 650 miles of transmission lines, to ensure that supply meets demand.



Previous week, a Kenya-Tanzania connection started operations, which will make power flow across that border, too.



