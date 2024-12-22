DAAM Signs Financing Agreement With Katara To Support The 2025 Marmi Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Social and Contribution Fund (DAAM) has signed a financing agreement with the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, to fund the 16th edition of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025).

Under this agreement, DAAM will provide support for the new season of the Marmi 2025 Festival in its 16th edition, which will take place from the beginning of January until February 1, 2025.

This agreement highlights the key role of DAAM and the QSE companies in promoting cultural activities, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The collaboration between DAAM and Katara is to preserve Qatari cultural heritage, raise awareness among younger generations about its significance and reinforce the Marmi Festival's status as one of the region's premier cultural events. Organized by the Qatari Falconry Association, the festival gained global recognition when UNESCO included falconry on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2010. This initiative underscores the richness of falconry traditions and the commitment to preserving the legacy of past generations.

The Marmi Festival includes several competitions, such as "Al-Talaa," which involves falcons hunting houbara bustards, and "Al-Da'oo," a speed race for falcons featuring multiple rounds. Additionally, there is the "Haddad Al-Tahadi," a challenge between falcons and homing pigeons, as well as the Young Falconer Championship, the Saluki Racing Championship and a shooting competition. The festival culminates on the final day with the "Mazayen" Championship, where the rarest and most beautiful falcons are crowned and winners in all categories receive significant cash prizes.

It is worth noting that DAAM, since its establishment in 2010, has laid the foundation for many vital projects and initiatives in the cultural, sports and social fields. The contributions of the joint-stock and QSE companies are considered among the Funds most important financial resources, making them an essential partner in achieving community development.

