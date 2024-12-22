Orban claims West has allocated over USD300 billion to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has criticized the over $300 billion in and military aid provided to Ukraine by the US and the EU since the start of the conflict in 2022. In an interview with Kossuth radio, Orban argued that such a large sum could have been better spent improving the lives of people within the EU rather than prolonging the war.



He pointed out that the military balance is shifting in Russia’s favor, and that changes in the US, with Donald returning to office, may further influence the situation. Orban called for EU leaders to adopt a more pragmatic approach to ensure stability and economic resilience, but he lamented that Brussels remains disconnected from global realities. He highlighted a recent decision by the European Parliament to continue sending substantial funds to Ukraine, which he described as an example of misplaced priorities.



Orban emphasized that the €310 billion spent by Europe and the US could have been used to improve European infrastructure, support development in the Western Balkans, or strengthen military capabilities. He argued that these funds could have significantly enhanced the lives of European citizens.



Russia has repeatedly stated that Western aid will not alter the outcome of the conflict and will only prolong it. Orban had previously proposed a Christmas ceasefire and a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia in an effort to mediate a diplomatic solution, though the offer was rejected by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

