QU Invites Application For Qatar Entrepreneurship Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) has announced the opening of applications for the third edition of the Qatar Entrepreneurship Awards (QEAs) and called on all entrepreneurs and startups from Qatar and the region to submit their applications within various award categories.

Organised by QU, represented by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Organizational Excellence (CEOE), in collaboration with HyperThink Systems firm, QEAs constitute a national that pays tribute to excellence and innovation in entrepreneurship environment in Qatar.

Director of CEOE at QU, Dr Said Elbanna, said QEAs underline QU's commitment to creating an environment conducive for innovation and entrepreneurship, in addition to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to contribute to Qatar's economic transformation.

For his part, CEO of HyperThink Systems firm, Awdesh Chetal, highlighted the importance of unwavering engagement with QU in hosting QEAs, affirming that these awards are evidence of Qatar's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the digital epoch.

The 2023 edition of the QEAs fared well with the submission of over 500 applications, as the awards feature several categories, including the best innovative technology and a green startup, as well as women in entrepreneurship, et Al.

In addition, QU called on startups and entrepreneurs from Qatar and the region to seize this opportunity to showcase their achievements in entrepreneurship.

