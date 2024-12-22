FM Meets UN Under-Secretary-General For Humanitarian Affairs
Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, met on Sunday with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA), Tom Fletcher.
Safadi and Fletcher emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between Jordan and the United Nations and expressed mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation.
During Fletcher's first visit to the Kingdom since assuming his role on October 9, 2024, the two officials discussed efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
They also explored mechanisms for cooperation in delivering humanitarian assistance to Syria, where the population is entering a critical phase of rebuilding the country.
