Never Share Personal Data On Social Media Platforms: Moi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Interior (MoI) has urged the public not to share personal information on social media.“Never share or publish personal information or data on social platforms,” MoI warned in its advisory against phishing.



“Avoid responding to messages from unknown sources. Verify the identities of your friends on social media and only interact with people you know. Ensure age restrictions and content controls are enabled for young users,” the advisory on X said.



Phishing is a form of fraud used to obtain sensitive information by disguising as a reputable entity or person through e-mail or other communication channels. It often directs users to enter personal information on a fake website, the look and feel of which are identical to a legitimate site.



Phishing mostly steals banking information, data related to e-shopping accounts and social media accounts. By falling victim to such an attack, the users risk having their highly sensitive information stolen and/or their computers infected. Attackers make their e-mail look like it came from someone or something you know, such as a friend or a trusted company you frequently use.



MoI has asked the public to be cautious of being victimised by phishing attacks that use e-mails or messaging services to trick or fool them into clicking on a link or opening an attachment that contains malicious files.



Public can alert the authorities by a direct visit or through Metrash 2 if such suspected fraudulent activities are noted. They can contact on 2347444 or hotline 66815757, as well as by emailing to [email protected] .

