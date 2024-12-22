Hour And Hour Programme Marks QND

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hour and Hour programme, in collaboration with Msheireb Properties, celebrated Qatar National Day under the slogan 'Our Heritage, Our Identity.'

The event highlighted Qatari heritage and culture, embodying the spirit of national identity. It included various events targeting different people of the society.

Tamani al-Yafei, CEO of the programme, said that the occasion is an opportunity to express loyalty to the nation and pride in the national identity.

"Participation in the National Day celebrations is part of our duty towards our country. It is a reminder of Qatar's rich past, as we recall the great achievements made on all levels. This day represents an annual opportunity to express loyalty, solidarity, and commitment to the wise leadership, and to renew our pledge to work harder for the prosperity and advancement of Qatar. Naturally, celebrating National Day is a precious occasion for everyone, citizens and expatriates alike."

The activities included a variety of artistic and cultural events, with the participation of Hitten Model School for Boys in presenting the National Anthem, Qatari Ardha performances, and Qatari chants, in collaboration with Qatar Academy Al Khor and Qatari poet Fida Al-Hail. Besides, there was the sixth edition of the intellectual competition titled 'Think and Answer,' where prizes were distributed to the winners."

The programme focused on showcasing young talents in recitation, acting, and artistic performance, including public speaking through activities such as puppet theatre and various artistic workshops. It also featured some traditional games and a photography corner.

For children, there were face painting and henna stations. A special part was dedicated to showcasing traditional clothing and crafts, such as embroidery by Qatari designer Elham al-Ansari and bisht weaving by Bisht Al-Salem Shop.

The collaborating entities for the event included Qatar Academy Al Khor, Hitten Model School for Boys, and the Siraj Series.

Media partners included Gulf Times and Arrayah newspapers.

