Youth Minister, EU Envoy Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 22 (Petra) -- Youth Yazan Shdeifat urged to strengthen the partnership between the of Youth and the EU to implement youth-focused projects and programmes.In a meeting, on Sunday, with EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Shdeifat outlined the Ministry's efforts to enhance cooperation with national institutions, international organisations and civil society organisations.Shdeifat discussed initiatives aimed at empowering youth and developing their skills, in alignment with royal directives, explaining that the initiatives focus on activating youth centres, enhancing youth capacities, promoting entrepreneurship and protecting youth from the dangers of drug abuse.He discussed key areas of the national youth strategy and programmes designed to address youth empowerment, such as volunteer initiatives, political and economic empowerment, education, technology, health, security and community peace.Chatzisavas said Jordan is a "key strategic partner" in the region, praising the EU's "deep and longstanding" partnership with Jordan. He said the EU is committed to further investing in its partnership agreement with Jordan to meet its goals of youth empowerment through specialised training programmes.