Sidra Medicine Signs Agreement With MSH International

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has signed a contractual agreement with MSH International, a global leader in medical insurance services.

The new partnership will broaden Sidra Medicine's reach, allowing the hospital to provide quality healthcare services to a wider range of patients and families, while ensuring affordability and accessibility.

The agreement integrates MSH International into its of insurance providers. The collaboration will facilitate direct billing for patients covered under MSH International plans, streamlining access to Sidra Medicine's world-class women's and pediatric services.

Dr Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, chief executive officer at Sidra Medicine, said:“Our partnership with MSH International highlights our commitment to making healthcare more accessible and seamless for our patients. Collaborating with a globally trusted insurance provider network ensures that patients can prioritize their health, supported through a system designed to streamline access to care.”

A reputable insurance provider with over 10,000 corporate clients and a strong presence in the GCC region, MSH International is recognised for its comprehensive medical insurance offerings.

Laurent Bonhote, CEO of MSH Mena, stated:“This collaboration with Sidra Medicine represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver world-class healthcare solutions to our clients across the region. Partnering with one of Qatar's premier healthcare institutions further solidifies our dedication to enhancing accessibility, driving innovation, and placing patient-centred care at the forefront. Together, we are committed to ensuring patients and families benefit from exceptional services in a streamlined and supportive environment.”

