HMC Surgeons Save Limbs From Amputation Through New Method

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Plastic and Orthopaedic Surgery teams at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) recently performed two complex surgeries, in a Qatar first, through the Capa-Masquelet technique, to reconstruct the thigh bone and save limbs from amputation.



Dr Mohammad Mounir, Consultant in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Hamad General Hospital, highlighted the effectiveness of the innovative technique in reconstructing long bones, including the arms, legs, and thighs.



These bones often suffer significant loss or fragmentation due to trauma, advanced cancerous tumours, or severe bone infections. Employing this technique enables preserving the limbs and mitigating the risk of amputation caused by acute bone loss.



The first case involved a 16-year-old patient who had previously undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries following the removal of a malignant tumour in the thigh bone. The second case was a man in his thirties who suffered severe trauma to the thigh due to a vehicular accident.



After both cases were referred to the surgical and plastic teams at HGH, the decision was carefully made to utilise the Capa-Masquelet technique to reconstruct the thigh bone and prevent amputation.



“This medical achievement aligns seamlessly with HMC's strategy to achieve excellence in delivering medical services and enhancing the patient experience. It is in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, under which HMC is committed to adopting the latest medical technologies and providing advanced healthcare that significantly improves patients' lives,” said Dr Mounir.



“The Capa-Masquelet technique represents a qualitative leap in long bone reconstruction, as it combines the benefits of the Capa-Masquelet method-which uses boosting tissue to regenerate bone-and the Capanna technique, which involves bone grafting. This unique approach effectively reconstructs missing bone segments, restoring strength, stability, and functionality to damaged femurs,” Dr Mounir noted.



Dr Ahmad Mounir, Consultant in Bone Surgery at HMC, explained that this technique is particularly well-suited for advanced cases of long bone loss, especially where reduced blood circulation hinders the success of traditional methods. By replacing lost bone and repairing gaps, the technique promotes bone healing while maintaining the same leg length. This allows patients to recover and regain mobility within a remarkably short period.



Typically, patients begin to heal after about six weeks, with a return to normal activities within four to six months of surgery.

